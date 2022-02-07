Jamesville-DeWitt community members sadden over districts response to racist Zoom attack

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A week after a ninth-grade virtual orientation was interrupted by racial slurs directed at the high school assistant principal, the Jamesville Dewitt Board of Education apologized Monday night during their regularly scheduled board meeting.

“We would especially like to apologize to Ms. Candace Johnson who is here today, high school assistant principal who was attacked and called the N-word during her online presentation, we stand in support of you Ms. Johnson,” board president Lori DeForest said in a statement she read from Monday night.

The meeting drew a crowd of community members both in-person and online who were there to show their support for Ms. Johnson, some not even members of the Jamesville-DeWitt district.

In attendance was Johnson’s pastor, Reverend H. Bernard Alex, Bishop and Senior Pastor of the Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse. This apology was too little too late for Bishop Alex who was saddened that no one stood up for Johnson during the attack, but instead abruptly ended the meeting.

“No one said her name Monday night, Tuesday, Wednesday, then finally Thursday evening while looking at a statement, her name by the district was said.” REVEREND H. BERNARD ALEX

Her name was said many times during the meeting though, as black and brown community members stood up and shared how racist incidents like this are painful and unacceptable.

Some students and parents also spoke up during the meeting claiming that this was far from an isolated incident.

“Back in 2017 it was during a spring track practice, I was told and directed to drink at another water fountain because I was black,” a former Jamesville-DeWitt student shared.

A parent of former students also shared during the meeting that, “racial slurs are commonplace in the JD middle school and high school and the N-word is uttered almost daily in the hallways, bathrooms, and cafeterias.”

These community members say they’ve heard promises before, the board making another one Monday night.

“We promise to work harder, to do better, and to learn from this event to make our community even stronger,” DeForest said.

The community is hoping this time is different.

The board president also announced during the meeting that changes have been made to their Zoom security to ensure an interruption like this doesn’t happen again. An investigation into who is responsible is still ongoing.