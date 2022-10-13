DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last school year the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District opened a mental health clinic inside its middle school. That access made it easier for more students to get the resources they need.

“Teachers are finding less crises and then also the opportunity for students to access that clinic right in the school reduce the amount of time that some students were out of class,” said Superintendent Dr. Peter Smith.

The clinic works like a doctor’s appointment. The student will need a referral and the family’s insurance is billed. Dr. Smith said this is helping to take the stigma out of mental health and treatment.

“There are a number of people who have mental health diagnoses,” Smith said. “We have to work with those people to make sure they get the services, whether they be our students or adults. Make sure those people get the services that they need so they can be successful in life.”

J-D, like other districts, is working with Onondaga County to open the clinics and provide resources. It’s been offered since 2008 but ramped up during the pandemic. Because of the response to the first, Jamesville-DeWitt will open a second at the high school. Before it can, it needs state approval.

“Any space that New York State licensed to be a clinic, they have to actually physically license that space that has been identified,” explained Ann Rooney, Deputy County Executive for Human Services. “They’ve been a tremendous partner in this with this tremendous ramp-up that we’ve had over the last year.”

Rooney said there are 84 schools in the county that have these clinics and she would love to see them in all schools. She said it costs the county about $10,000 to open each clinic which includes the cost of equipment and whatever else is needed to open.