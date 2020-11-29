Jamesville-DeWitt keeping schools open as 3 students and 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-DeWitt School District announced Sunday that they are keeping their schools open, despite multiple members of the school district recently testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, a staff member at Jamesville Elementary School, a staff member at J-D Middle School and three J-D High School students recently tested positive for COVID-19.

With the exception of one classroom at Jamesville Elementary, the schools will remain open for in-person learning Monday.

The Onondaga County Health Department is currently in the process of identifying close contacts to the people who tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone is identified as a close contact, they will have to quarantine for at least 14 days and will not be allowed back in school until cleared by the health department.

The school district says they continue to clean and disinfect their buildings and buses in accordance with the local health department and the CDC.

Moses DeWitt Elementary School will be the only school in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District to be entirely remote Monday, as they are in Onondaga County’s orange zone. Mandatory COVID-19 testing at Moses DeWitt will begin Tuesday.