Jamesville-DeWitt School Board to discuss keeping school resource officer at next meeting

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt PBA is standing in support of their school resource officer (SRO) at the Jamesville-DeWitt High School before the school board discusses the topic at their next meeting.

The union sent a letter to the school board, stating that the school resource officer is a critical asset to the high school, with more than 100 hours of specialized experience and state certified instruction.

According to the school board’s agenda, the Jamesville-DeWitt School Board is scheduled to have a discussion on whether or not to keep the school resource officer at their next meeting.

The letter from the DeWitt PBA to the school board said in part, “The SRO is a valuable liaison between the school, community, and the Police Department. In a time when the public is seeking more accountability and understanding of law enforcement nationwide, this position is critical to facilitating those goals.”

The letter also went on to say that the SRO responded to 20 incidents during the most recent school year in which a police officer would have normally been called, and none of the incidents resulted in a student’s arrest.

According to the DeWitt PBA, the SRO is also the first line of defense against school shootings, where a matter of seconds could determine a student’s life or death.

The school board is expected to debate the topic during Monday’s meeting, which is scheduled to take place virtually at 7 p.m.

The full letter from the DeWitt PBA can be read below.