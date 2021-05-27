Jamesville-Dewitt School District anticipating full-day preschool for 2021-22 school year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District officials are anticipating that the district may be able to offer a full-day universal pre-K program for four-year-olds during the 2021-2022 school year.

This comes after the district initially rejected the state funding that allows districts to add pre-K programs.

The New York State adopted budget includes $388,800 for the district to use toward operating a full-day pre-K program in the 2021-2022 school year. 

School officials say that the district recently learned that the state has committed money toward the program for a total of three years via federal funding.

“This is really a wonderful opportunity for the school district to expand its mission to include our community’s youngest children and give them a solid foundation on which to begin their educational careers,” J-D Superintendent Peter Smith said. 

District officials say that they have been working closely with state officials and other area superintendents who are also navigating the possibility of launching pre-K programs next year.

They say at this point it is unclear how many students the district would be able to accommodate, but if there is a higher demand than enrollment slots, the district would utilize a lottery system to place students.

“We won’t have a program ready for September, but we are hopeful to begin registering students in late fall or early winter for a mid-year start,” Smith said. “As we move forward, we will continue to communicate our progress with the board and share information with the greater community via our website.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area