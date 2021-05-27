Jamesville-Dewitt School District anticipating full-day preschool for 2021-22 school year

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District officials are anticipating that the district may be able to offer a full-day universal pre-K program for four-year-olds during the 2021-2022 school year.

This comes after the district initially rejected the state funding that allows districts to add pre-K programs.

The New York State adopted budget includes $388,800 for the district to use toward operating a full-day pre-K program in the 2021-2022 school year.

School officials say that the district recently learned that the state has committed money toward the program for a total of three years via federal funding.

“This is really a wonderful opportunity for the school district to expand its mission to include our community’s youngest children and give them a solid foundation on which to begin their educational careers,” J-D Superintendent Peter Smith said.

District officials say that they have been working closely with state officials and other area superintendents who are also navigating the possibility of launching pre-K programs next year.

They say at this point it is unclear how many students the district would be able to accommodate, but if there is a higher demand than enrollment slots, the district would utilize a lottery system to place students.

“We won’t have a program ready for September, but we are hopeful to begin registering students in late fall or early winter for a mid-year start,” Smith said. “As we move forward, we will continue to communicate our progress with the board and share information with the greater community via our website.”