Jamesville-DeWitt School District holding vaping summit on Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-DeWitt School District is holding a summit to help Central New York parents and students learn more about the dangers of vaping.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four high school students vape, which can cause serious health problems down the road.
The summit is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It will be located at the Jamesville-DeWitt High School. You do not need to be a member of the district to attend.
