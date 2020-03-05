Jamesville-DeWitt School District hosting vaping summit Thursday night

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-DeWitt School District is hosting a summit to help Central New York parents and students learn more about the dangers of vaping.
The CDC says one in four high schoolers vapes, which can cause serious health problems down the road.
Thursday night’s summit is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. Tou don’t have to reside in the district to attend.
