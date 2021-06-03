Jamesville-DeWitt schools to undergo construction

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District will undergo a capital project that they say will improve energy efficiencies, modernize instructional spaces, and improve health and security measures.

In December 2019, district residents approved a $33 million capital project that includes work across the district. The bulk of the 18-month project will be focused on J-D Middle School, much of which is original construction from when the school was built in 1967. The fifth grade wing, built in 2005, will not be part of the renovation work.

“This is going to be a really exciting project,” Superintendent Peter Smith said. “We will be matching the middle school’s physical space to our instructional objectives, which will ultimately benefit our students.”

The middle school upgrades include energy efficient lighting and windows throughout the building. Classrooms will be gutted and updated, and the classroom layout of the building will be reconfigured to group like areas together.

Bathrooms will be updated and movable walls will be installed in some areas so the spaces can be changed to accommodate small and large groups. Student locker rooms and the library media center will be renovated and updated and the pool will receive a small mechanical upgrade and some solar panels will be installed on the roof.

Site work is scheduled to begin around June 28 and anticipated to be completed during summer 2021. This work will include a major renovation to the bus loop that will result in significantly more parking for after-school and evening events. Interior work is scheduled to begin around the same time and to be completed around December 2022.

During the summer, work will be done during the day. When school is in session there may be times when interior work is done after school and into the evening. The district has already reached out to neighbors so that they are aware there will be work taking place outside the building this summer.

Other improvements scheduled to take place across the district include the following:

Jamesville-DeWitt High School

A complete renovation of one of the high school wings, resulting in a new STEAM space

Select classroom renovations

Broadcast, media and studio renovations

Select roof replacements

Site improvements, including additional parking at Lyndon Fields

LED lighting

Boiler replacements

Solar panel installation

Building energy management system improvements

HVAC, electrical and plumbing improvements

Jamesville Elementary School

Gymnasium renovation

Public toilet rooms (to be accessed when events are held in the gymnasium)

LED lighting

Moses DeWitt Elementary School

Reconfigure the existing entrance and main office suite to create a secure point of entry into the school facility

LED lighting

Tecumseh Elementary School

LED lighting

Bus Garage