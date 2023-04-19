JAMESVILLE-DEWIIT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Softball Captains from the Jamesville DeWitt Varsity team presented the board of education with a $64,362 check on April 17, during a meeting.
Parents and volunteers were present for co-captains Emily Bulone, Kaira McMahon and Amanda Aitken to explain their group effort in raising the money for improvements to the Lyndon Field.
This field would get worked on during phase two of the district’s Capital Project.
The research and planning phase started three years ago, according to the Jamesville-DeWitt district.
“Coach Cantor and a group of our parents and other volunteers began to meet to formalize
plans, strategize how to work collaboratively with the school district, the Booster Club,
Jamesville-Dewitt Little League and others to make the facilities better for the 1,000 female
athletes who utilize Lyndon on an annual basis,” said Co-captain Kaira McMahon.
Per formalizations from a project architect, the updated field will include:
- dugouts
- batting cages
- fan seating
- fencing
- and more
“There have been several fundraisers we have done with the Booster Club, raffles, and an
on-going bag sale over the past year. And most recently, with the help of more than 20 local
donors and two grants, we would like to present a check to the School District this evening,” said
Co-captain Amanda Aitken.
The group unveiled a large presentation check, and posed for pictures with the board of
education and school administration, says the district.
Construction is set to begin in June.