JAMESVILLE-DEWIIT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Softball Captains from the Jamesville DeWitt Varsity team presented the board of education with a $64,362 check on April 17, during a meeting.

Parents and volunteers were present for co-captains Emily Bulone, Kaira McMahon and Amanda Aitken to explain their group effort in raising the money for improvements to the Lyndon Field.

Courtesy of Jamesville-DeWitt School District.

This field would get worked on during phase two of the district’s Capital Project.

The research and planning phase started three years ago, according to the Jamesville-DeWitt district.

“Coach Cantor and a group of our parents and other volunteers began to meet to formalize

plans, strategize how to work collaboratively with the school district, the Booster Club,

Jamesville-Dewitt Little League and others to make the facilities better for the 1,000 female

athletes who utilize Lyndon on an annual basis,” said Co-captain Kaira McMahon.

Per formalizations from a project architect, the updated field will include:

dugouts

batting cages

fan seating

fencing

and more

“There have been several fundraisers we have done with the Booster Club, raffles, and an

on-going bag sale over the past year. And most recently, with the help of more than 20 local

donors and two grants, we would like to present a check to the School District this evening,” said

Co-captain Amanda Aitken.

The group unveiled a large presentation check, and posed for pictures with the board of

education and school administration, says the district.

Construction is set to begin in June.