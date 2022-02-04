Jamesville-DeWitt’s Zoom incident can teach people to call out acts of racism in real-time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The painful lessons being learned in the Jamesville-DeWitt community after an act of racism toward a high school assistant principal can benefit communities far outside one school district.

“We need more white folks to step up and say I’m going to be a part of the solution,” said Chris Kosakowski, the campus advocate and prevention team coordinator at Vera House. “Address it when I’m seeing it.”

Intervention that didn’t happen on the Zoom meeting for eighth-graders and their parents Monday night abruptly ended after someone repeatedly used racial slurs spoken and typed. The meeting was only ended later after foul, but less racist, language was used.

Kosakowski said, “When no one says anything, I think that makes it seem like you’re supposed to take that and accept it. That’s not the reality. That’s not what should be happening.”

Superintendent Peter Smith admitted more should have been done in real-time.

Smith said: “We missed an opportunity to name and call out an overt act of racism and to protect and standby Ms. Johnson. We need to learn from this. We need to do better. We need to do better in our response to everyday instances of racism and bigotry.”

Vera House calls it bystander behavior: a set of strategies that anyone can deploy in the midst of a violation, from racism to sexual harassment.

Kosakowski said: “Some people are very direct and are easily equipped to say: ‘This is a problem. I don’t appreciate that. This isn’t what’s going to be happening here.’ Some people aren’t as comfortable with that. Some people need to be more of the type to use humor or a distraction or cut the tension a little bit. I think, in this specific situation, that style wouldn’t work. In other situations, it might. You can always call on your peers or other people and say: ‘Hey. Do you think this is okay?'”

“It’s awkward. It’s weird. It’s uncomfortable. It’s whatever. But imagine how much less harm would have happened if one person did that one thing,” says Chris.

Because this is a cyber investigation, DeWitt Police don’t anticipate quick results.