Jamesville neighborhood comes together to wish twins a happy birthday

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quarantining and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic can make celebrating birthdays especially difficult. However, one community in Jamesville recently came together to ensure that one pair of twins’ birthdays did not go un-celebrated.

Karin Beickert has two seven-year-old twin girls and planning a traditional birthday party would be impossible under the social distancing guidelines, so she turned to Facebook for help.

Beickert posted in her neighborhood Facebook group, and the neighborhood responded in a big way.

Over 40 families in the neighborhood posted signs on their doors and wrote messages on their driveway in chalk to make sure the twins’ special day was not forgotten.

The twins took in all the birthday wishes as they took a walk around the neighborhood.

According to their mother, the twins said it was the best birthday present ever.































