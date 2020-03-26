Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Jamesville neighborhood comes together to wish twins a happy birthday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quarantining and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic can make celebrating birthdays especially difficult. However, one community in Jamesville recently came together to ensure that one pair of twins’ birthdays did not go un-celebrated.

Karin Beickert has two seven-year-old twin girls and planning a traditional birthday party would be impossible under the social distancing guidelines, so she turned to Facebook for help.

Beickert posted in her neighborhood Facebook group, and the neighborhood responded in a big way. 

Over 40 families in the neighborhood posted signs on their doors and wrote messages on their driveway in chalk to make sure the twins’ special day was not forgotten. 

The twins took in all the birthday wishes as they took a walk around the neighborhood. 

According to their mother, the twins said it was the best birthday present ever.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected