Janet Jackson's summer tour stopping in Buffalo

Local News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Janet Jackson is hitting the road again and will make a stop in Buffalo.

She is kicking off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer.

One of her stops will be the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on July 21.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday starting at noon.

