January Jazzfest this weekend to melt away the winter blues

(WSYR-TV) — CNY Jazz’s popular winter concert festival, January Jazzfest, is going virtual for its 10th anniversary and doubling down on the fun, as a two-day event.

The fest will feature nationally-recognized acts and some of Central New York’s finest musicians. Fans can view the shows from the privacy of their own homes or purchase tickets for private VIP dinner watch parties that will take place at the Mohegan Manor throughout the weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at tix.com for $15 per day or $25 for the entire event. Details about the shows and watch parties can be found at CNYJazz.org.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 7 p.m. with the following:

Americana of Mark Nanni & The Intention

Miller & The Other Sinners

Sunday’s concerts begin at 5 p.m. with pianist Chuck Lamb of Brubeck Brothers fame and is followed by KJ Denhert.