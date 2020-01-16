Jason Aldean coming to the Lakeview Amphitheater

GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — Jason Aldean will be bringing his “Big Green Tractor” to the Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

Aldean will be passing through Central New York Thursday, August 13 as part of his “We Back Tour.”

The tour features special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets haven’t been announced yet, but when they are announced they can be purchased here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9