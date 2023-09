SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin’s drummer John Bonham, is taking the stage at the Landmark Theater.

His music represents his father and Led Zeppelin.

“…a band that recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen…” said Classic Rock Revisited.

Bonham is set to perform on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m., but tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets online.