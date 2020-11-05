Jason D’Avolio found guilty of murder

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome man accused of killing his wife before leaving her body in a dumpster has been found guilty of second-degree murder. An Oneida County jury also found Jason D’Avolio guilty of concealment of a corpse.

D’Avolio originally pleaded not guilty to both of those charges and rejected a plea deal from the prosecutor. He previously claimed his wife, Kerrilee D’Avolio, 32, committed suicide.

No date has been set for sentencing.

