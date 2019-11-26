Jay Leno returns to del Lago Resort & Casino in March 2020

Waterloo, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jay Leno is returning to del Lago Resort & Casino in 2020.

The former “Tonight Show” host is returning to The Vine for shows on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th at 8:00 p.m.

The comedian, who is also a best-selling children’s book author, public speaker and philanthropist, sold out two shows at The Vine in March 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 29th at 12:00 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.