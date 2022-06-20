SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Jazz Fest is back on Thursday, June 23, and will be held in Clinton Square.

The Jazz Fest is a three day festival that will be filled with live performances from Soul and R&B groups.

There have been a few cancellations due to COVID related restrictions. The original 5th Dimension lead vocalists Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis have relayed to organizers that they will no longer be attending.

The two were originally set to play on Saturday, June 25. Their cancellation has forced organizers to alter their lineup plans for the festival.

The main stage lineup for Friday now includes Average White Band and David Sanborn and his Electric Band.

As for Saturday, the lineup for the main stage now includes saxophonist Boney James and Nathan Williams and The Zydeco Cha Cha’s.

For the full list of bands and locations you can visit the Syracuse Jazz Fest homepage.

The festival is entirely free, this includes the performances as well. Food and drinks are not included, however, there are plenty restaurants around Clinton Square. For a full list of food and drink options, click here.