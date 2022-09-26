(WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s hottest music series has quietly developed at a historic inn in Camillus. Now, it’s throwing a spotlight on some of the area’s finest musicians. It’s called “Jazz in the Burbs.”

The “Jazz in the Burbs” festivities are now in their sixth year. in April. The performances happen 30 times a season.

This gives people across Central New York a chance to get out on a weekday and listen to some of the best local jazz musicians.

Come to the Green Gate Inn in Camillus to get your jazz on. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday nights and lasts until 9:30 p.m. The music runs for the full two hours; there are no breaks.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/GreenGateInn.