(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Community Health “Jazz in the City” public health concert series will hold a free concert to the Near West Side, 300 Oswego St, Syracuse NY, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

New York City’s acclaimed pop salsa group, “3D Rhythm of Life” will perform in the street at Skiddy Park and Blodgett school. There will also be Spanish food vendors, arts and crafts, and many family service providers including a mobile unit from Syracuse Community Health to give screenings and consultation to all, with NYS Lottery scratch-off prizes as incentives.

“It’s easy to take that first step and just have a chat with a health and wellness expert at these concerts,” says Larry Luttinger, organizer of the series. “Come for the music and fun and do yourself and your loved ones what could be a life-extending favor. It’s the right thing to do.”

For more information, contact Steve Becker at 315-727-9393.