Jazz-N-Caz returning after a pandemic-forced layoff

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jazz-N-Caz Festival is making its return to Cazenovia next month.

The festival, which is celebrating its 19th event, will take place September 16-18 at three locations in town.

Jazz-N-Caz is free and open to the public, a $10 donation is suggested for evening events inside the Catherine Cummings Theatre at Cazenovia College.

Below is a list of acts and locations:Thursday, September 16 – Melissa Gardiner Quartet

Brae Loch Inn, 5 Albany Street; 7:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 17 – Loren Barrigar and L.J. Barrigar

The Brewster Inn, 6 Ledyard Avenue; 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 17 – Brubeck Brothers Quartet

The Catherine Cummings Theatre at Cazenovia College, 16 Lincklaen Street; 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 – Los Blancos

Catherine Cummings Theatre at Cazenovia College, 16 Lincklaen Street, 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

On two of those nights (on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18), the celebration of jazz music continues after 10 p.m. with “Jazz After Hours” get-togethers at the Seven Stone Steps tavern at the Lincklaen House in Cazenovia. The venue is at the corner of Lincklaen and Albany Streets adjacent to the Catherine Cummings Theatre.