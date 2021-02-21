JCC of Syracuse hosting drive-thru celebration for the Purim holiday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a socially-distant celebration of the Purim holiday, The Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse is hosting a drive-thru “Car”nival.

It’s an annual event now transformed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s happening on Sunday, the 21st from noon to 2 p.m. at JCC on Thompson Rd. in DeWitt.

Families are encouraged to wear costumes and decorate their cars as they drive through the parking lot. Each child will get a free grogger, craft bag, and other prizes.

Though the event is free and open to the public, families are required to register online before the time of the event. Click here to register. When you get to the website, select “PURIM CARNIVAL” from the drop-down many at the top. So far, more than 80 families have signed up.

If families are lookig for some virtual fun, JCC is also putting on a magic show via Zoom at 2:30. Jeff the Magic Man will featured. The link for that event will be given out at the “Car”nival.

For more information about this year’s JCC Purim “Car”nival, contact the JCC of Syracuse at 315-445-2360 or you can email info@jccsyr.org.