Jeff Kulikowsky named evening co-anchor of NewsChannel 9

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Veteran news reporter Jeff Kulikowsky has been named evening co-anchor of WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9. Jeff succeeds Rod Wood, joining Christie Casciano at the anchor desk for NewsChannel 9 at 5:00pm, 5:30pm, and 6:00pm.

“As a born and raised Central New Yorker it’s always been a dream to one day have the privilege of delivering the news to our community on a nightly basis,” said Jeff, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tell Central New Yorkers’ stories and inform them of what is going on in our community and beyond every day. Thanks to the entire team at NewsChannel 9, past and present, a tremendous group of people who’ve helped me throughout my career. I want to congratulate Rod Wood on an amazing broadcast career and look forward to continuing to uphold the professionalism and high journalistic standards he and the whole team have established at NewsChannel 9.”

VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said, “NewsChannel 9 is fortunate to have someone as qualified as Jeff to officially begin his new role at the anchor desk. Jeff’s hard work, passion, enthusiasm, and commitment to delivering the stories that make an impact and a difference in this community makes him the obvious choice. I am excited for what the future will hold for Jeff and the entire NewsChannel 9 team.” Jeff is a graduate of Ithaca College Roy H. Park School of Communications. He began his broadcast career at WXHC-Radio in his hometown of Homer, NY, with stops in radio and TV in Ithaca, before joining the NewsChannel 9 team as a reporter in 2000. Jeff is married with two sons. He will continue his long running Made in Central New York series, highlighting companies and businesses working in our community that reach far beyond our area.