CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 21-year-old Carthage woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident on Tuesday, October 31.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies arrested Seanna Carrow regarding a disturbance complaint. In a press release, it appeared the Carrow had entered a residence in the town of Croghan and used force to do so. Deputies said that Carrow assaulted the victim multiple times.

Carrow was arrested on Wednesday, November 1 and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

She was arraigned in the Lewis County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim involved.