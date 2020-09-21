Jefferson County cracking down on ATV complaints

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Jefferson County, complaints about ATVs sent Sheriff’s Deputies to the trails this weekend.
After their ATV crackdown, 19 tickets were handed out in the Great Bend-Felts Mills area. They also dealt with an ATV accident and recovered a stolen dirt bike.
