WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is anticipating more firework shows this week.

These will likely light up the Northern New York countryside, Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region.

But these colorful displays can be dangerous if not done correctly.

“These are explosive devices and can very seriously injure, if not kill people,” Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Director Joseph Plummer warned. “Severe burns come out of these, those are things to be cautious about.”

As the North Country has endured drier weather this summer, the agency is also concerned about fire dangers.

“Fireworks are emitting fires and sparks and therefore can actually start some grass fires or start somebody else’s property on fire,” Plummer said. “If you’re lighting fireworks off and you harm somebody else’s property, you’re liable.”

In these instances, individuals can face fines or legal penalties.

But these dangers don’t go away after fireworks are set off. Plummer explained that the agency has recently responded to fires caused by firework embers that were thrown in a garbage can.

“The things are all packaged in cardboard containers and there still could be some hot embers and stuff in that cardboard,” he said.

The best way to avoid this risk is to put fireworks in a container of water after they’re set off. Once they are completely out, they can be thrown away.

And although New York State has legalized smaller fireworks for public use, Plummer advised the North Country to take advantage of local firework shows.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals and go enjoy a very beautiful display,” he expressed.

If a firework emergency does occur in your area, call 911 immediately. Click here for a list of local fireworks shows in the North Country.