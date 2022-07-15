WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Fair officially opened for the 205th year on Tuesday, celebrating the return of the longest continuously operating fair in the United States.

Despite a stormy morning, the anticipation could be felt as fairgoers arrived in Watertown early to see their favorite animals, jump on thrilling rides and chow down on their favorite foods.

By lunchtime on the first day, popular food vendors were optimistic, looking ahead to the week to come.

“This morning we’re off to a good start,” Moose Joose Owner Jodi Conklin shared. “The weather’s cleared up here and it looks like it’s going to be a great week.”

Some of the earliest events included animal exhibitions, including 4-H youth shows. Elyse Vanhoesen won two blue ribbons after entering her black lab in the Tuesday morning show. She said her favorite part of the fair are the rides.

Youth volunteers also jumped with anticipation as they waited to assist by rides, including the all-new Wave Swinger.

“I help on different rides,” Volunteer Mackenzie Coleman explained. “My favorite part of the fair is seeing kids smiling and having fun.”

Featured events throughout the week will include performances from Circus Incredible, Chainsaw Carving Shows, a Demolition Derby, BMX Stunt Show.

The Jefferson County Fair will remain open daily until Sunday, July 17. Parking and admission are free. View the full schedule of events below: