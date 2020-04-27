Jefferson County family of 3 share realities of living with COVID-19

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeVito family of three have all tested positive for COVID-19, and they’re sharing their journey as a way to speak out for those who can’t.

It was Saturday, April 2 when Dean DeVito woke up with symptoms of strep throat.

That morning, he made his way to the hospital, but it wasn’t until his symptoms started worsening that he knew something more was wrong.

“I didn’t think it was COVID until I got to the emergency room,” Dean DeVito said.

Three days later, Dean received the call he tested positive for COVID-19 after that first trip to the hospital.

In that time, his 16-year-old daughter, Sophia got sick. She contracted a runny nose and what seemed to be a sinus infection.

Then, Dean’s wife, Nicole had chills and a fever, but never a cough.

Soon after, all three of the DeVito’s tested positive for COVID-19.

We did all the right things. We are literally fighting for our lives. It’s not like the flu. Stay away. Distance yourselves because we’ve done that. I did that in my household. We took off our clothing, we washed it, we left out shoes at the door. I have a clean home. I Clorox everything, Lysol everything, yet we still got it cause it can happen to anybody. Nicole DeVito, COVID-19 Patient

“We’re a lot better than what we were in the height of it. Here would be healthy and down here is where you’re at your worst. I think we’re maybe in the middle,” Dean explained.

The family decided to share their story as a way to encourage everyone to do their part and so others don’t have to go through the same physical, mental and emotional challenges they’re facing.

“If people would just live one day in our shoes, to know the fear of maybe not coming back to your loved one, not coming back to your child…It’s heart wrenching, and this is what this disease does,” Nicole said.

The family said while there’s fear as each day passes, there’s still hope.

“As much as you hope here, there’s fear here. It’s 50/50,” Dean explained.

With the support of the Sackets Harbor community, Jefferson County Health Department, neighbors and friends, the DeVito family will continue to stand firm on their faith and have their eyes set on the light at the end of the tunnel.

