Jefferson County issues travel advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the weather, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory.

Because of the snow-covered roads, limited visibility, and blowing snow, the Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory as of 7 a.m. until further notice.

