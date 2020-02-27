JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the weather, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory.
Because of the snow-covered roads, limited visibility, and blowing snow, the Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory as of 7 a.m. until further notice.
Click here for the latest closings from NewsChannel 9.
For the latest weather conditions, check out the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Jefferson County issues travel advisory
- News on the Go: 2/27/20
- Cool Schools: 2/27/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 2/27/20
- Champions Birthdays: 2/27/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App