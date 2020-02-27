Closings
Jefferson County issues travel advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the weather, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory. 

Because of the snow-covered roads, limited visibility, and blowing snow, the Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory as of 7 a.m. until further notice.

