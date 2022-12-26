WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is no longer under a travel ban, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office officially lifted the ban at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, December 26.

However, a no unnecessary travel advisory was issued for Jefferson County. Blowing and drifting snow, as well as high snowbanks, have impeded visibility, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this has also created issues in cleanup and recovery hazards.

The travel advisory will remain active until further notice.