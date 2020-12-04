WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown Police arrested 29-year-old Trevar S. Lobdell of Calcium on Friday.
Lobdell went to the police station where he was arrested and charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class A-II felony, and Criminal Sexual Act First Degree, a class B felony.
He was arraigned and committed to Jefferson County Jail.
In November, the parent of a 10-year-old child filed a complaint after discovering that Lobdell had allegedly subjected the child to numerous sexual acts.
