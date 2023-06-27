WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Have you seen this man?

A search, led by New York State Police has begun for Caleb E. Widrick, age 32 of Jefferson County, according to a press release from NYSP.

Widrick was reported missing by family and friends after his motorcycle was located unattended in a U-Turn off of I-81 in the Watertown Center area, State Police said.

According to authorities, Widrick was last seen on Monday, June 26 in the Williamstown and Redfield area.

Widrick is known to frequent various locations in Oswego County and Jefferson County. Police said he was last seen wearing a tight black shirt, jeans, and work boots.

He was described to stand 6 feet 3 inches tall, weigh 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and red/grey facial hair.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Caleb Widrick are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and refer to case number 11486904.