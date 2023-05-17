BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County Dispatch Center received a welfare check call for a man in the Town of Brownville on Tuesday, May 16, around 6 p.m.

A deputy from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from the New York State Police arrived at 23378 County Route 59 to check on the man.

The man, 45-year-old Nathan Krump, pulled out a weapon and fired one round at the deputy.

Police got back and waited for the arrival of more units. At that time, Krump retreated into his home.

When more units came they created a perimeter around the home. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Watertown Police Department tried to talk with Krump.

Eventually, a fire started inside the home, forcing Krump out, and he was taken into custody.

Four sheriff deputies were taken to the Samaritan Medical Centre to be evaluated.

Krump was arraigned later that day on one count of Attempted Murder in the first degree. Additional charges are pending.