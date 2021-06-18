Jefferson County Public Health to help those vaccinated outside of NYS get Excelsior Pass

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vaccinated outside of New York State, but want to use the Excelsior Pass this summer? Jefferson County is working to help.

Jefferson County Public Health Service announced on Friday that it can help residents enter vaccination information into the New York State Immunization Information System. This is specific for those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine outside of the state.

This will be provided on a walk-in basis and individuals must present the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination card along with picture identification.

Individuals are also required to have a New York State address to be eligible for this service.

The Excelsior Pass is a free and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. The app, Excelsior Pass Wallet, can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Alternatively, the Pass can be retrieved from the Excelsior Pass website. From the website, individuals can print a paper Pass, take a screenshot of the pass, or save it to the Excelsior Pass Wallet mobile app.

Public Health will provide this service exclusively next Friday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson County Public Health Service building, 531 Meade Street, Watertown, New York.

As a healthcare facility, facial coverings remain required regardless of vaccination status.