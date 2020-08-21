Jefferson County sees 4 drug overdoses in 24 hours, reminding everyone help is available

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County has had at least 4 overdoses from drug use in just the last 24 hours.

According to data from first responders using ODMAP, an overdose detection software, Jefferson County has had 179 known drug overdoses in 2020. Heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs, however, other drugs or combination of drugs are also causing overdoses. Individuals who are overdosing and surviving are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Since March, overdose activity has steadily been on the rise.

There have been 21 confirmed overdose deaths in the county this year and 90% are due to opioids. 17 of the deaths are specifically attributed to fentanyl.

Jefferson County wants to remind people that a number of community resources are available to help anyone who may have substance use disorders.

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530

ACR Health: (315) 785-8222

Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060

Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 or (315) 777-9681

Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736

Naloxone training and free kits are available by contacting Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they are witnessing someone overdosing without fear of arrest due to drug possession.