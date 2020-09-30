Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

(WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Bree Shultz is believed to be endangered, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was last seen with Jacob House, who is also missing.

(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

They were last seen on Lewisburg Road in Natural Bridge at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Bree and Jacob were last seen traveling on a 2000 green Honda Recon 250 ATV with New York registration 93JA56.

(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

They may be in the local area or may travel to Carthage or Harrisville in Lewis County.

If you have any information, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-786-2700.