Jefferson County to open a vaccination clinic May 18th

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With government agencies giving the okay for 12-15 year olds to get vaccines, Central New York counties are quickly making it available.

Jefferson County will start its process with a pop-up clinic Tuesday May 18th. The clinic will be at the Jefferson County Public Health Service in Watertown.

Register at www.jcphs.org (click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments box)

For people with transportation Needs, you can call the Volunteer Transportation Center 315-788-0422.