Jefferson County woman dead after being hit by car

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Jefferson County woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Monday.
Evelyn Sinclair, 90, was walking in the parking lot of the Community Bank on Washington Street in Watertown.
As she was walking, she was hit by a vehicle.
Sinclair was treated at the scene and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died from her injuries.
The driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Community leaders rally against bail reform rollback
- WATCH: JD vs. ESM boys basketball
- Family Healthcast: 2/4/2020
- Money collected from State Fair tickets helps put on the event: Your Stories
- Lawmakers introduce bills to address opioid crisis
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App