BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 75-year-old Chaumont woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Brownville around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 20.

In a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Audo stepped out of her vehicle on State Route 12E, but was struck by 51-year-old Heather Bauer of Cape Vincent in the area of 15836 State Route 12E. Audo was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office used accident reconstruction, but the accident is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 315-786-2601 and reference case number 23S018418.

Sheriff’s officials were assisted by the Town of Brownville Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, New York State Police and Town of Brownville First Responders.