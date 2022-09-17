TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County.

New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation revealed Jean Mitchell (28) of Adams Center was riding her bike south on State Route 11 when she collided with a car traveling north driven by Bailey Monica (24) of Watertown.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. The investigation continues.

NYSP were assisted at the scene by the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, the Adams Fire Department, and the Adams Center Fire Department.