Jennifer Losurdo: Remarkable Women

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of February, NewsChannel 9 is featuring a group of four remarkable women in our community. All of these women were nominated by viewers for their commitment to serving the people of Central New York.

One of those women is Jennifer Losurdo. NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc shares her story.

Jennifer Losurdo works for the Youth Bureau in the city of Oswego. But for five years, she’s dipped outside of that position and sometimes into her own wallet, paying for and putting together many events like this one.

“It keeps them out of trouble. If I can give them something to do every weekend, and let them have fun and experience being a kid instead of sitting at home or roaming the streets, sitting in front of a computer, if they can do events like this, if they can get out and do an Easter egg hunt and be involved with other kids, if they can do painting, maybe they’ll get into art,” Losurdo said.

The activities all come at a low cost, meant to help families in Oswego who may be struggling with money. A kind of assistance Losurdo wishes she had, 28 years ago, when she was left to care for her baby boy all by herself. Losurdo said finding things to do and people to watch the baby wasn’t easy. But by working three jobs and getting support from her parents, she was able to create a better life for her son.

“He did everything possible. I had him in every sport. So I think when I look at myself as a single parent, struggling a little bit, I think I see a lot of these parents struggle and I know they can’t afford that stuff, so, if I can give them an event to do that’s free for them, it makes me happy,” Losurdo said.

“We met Jen about two years ago at the Easter egg hunt and we just kind of clicked from there. She’s a really nice, outgoing person. She tries hard to make everyone happy when that’s not easy to do,” said Katelyn Isham. She and her son try to make it to every one of Losurdo’s events.

As much as Losurdo does for the kids, the connections she makes with them and their families fill her heart with love and hope for their future.

“I would say every time we’re in the middle of an event, and the kids are having a great time, and the parents are having fun, and she’s standing back and she grins, and you can just see it on her face, she’s like, ‘Yup, nailed it.’ And to me, that’s when I look at her and I go, ‘Yup, you did,'” said Lisa Gray, a distant family member of Losurdo’s.

You will learn more about Jennifer Losurdo when Julia shares the rest of her story during our 30 minute special on the four remarkable women nominated by our viewers. It airs Friday, March 6th at 7 p.m.