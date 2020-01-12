Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament resumes Tuesday on NewsChannel 9

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) After a brief break, Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time will return to NewsChannel 9 at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In the best of seven tournament, Ken Jennings is one point away from winning $1 million in the tournament.

Each stand-alone, hour-long broadcast contains two games of Jeopardy! The player that has the most points of those two games wins the night and wins one match point.

The tournament continues every night beginning Tuesday until a winner is determined.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2004 during his 74-game win streak.