SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — World-famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be taking his act to Syracuse as he is set to do a show at the Landmark Theatre on Friday, December 8.

Seinfeld will take the stage to perform his newest stand-up routine around 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $65 and can be bought online at Ticketmaster or at the Landmark Theatre Box Office.