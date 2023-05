SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — JetBlue flight 33 had to land at Syracuse Hancock International Airport Monday night.

Due to an issue with the right engine, the flight from Boston to San Francisco landed without any problems at one of the gates.

108 passengers got off the flight.

According to the SYR Comms Team, the aircraft was then towed over to the south deice pad where the investigation into what happened continues.