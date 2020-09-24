Jewish community celebrating Yom Kippur during COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On September 28, those of the Jewish faith will celebrate Yom Kippur. Below is a list of events happening during the holiday at Chabad Lubavitch of Central New York.
Yom Kippur
The Day of Atonement
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year—the day on which we are closest to G‑d and to the quintessence of our own souls. It is the Day of Atonement—“For on this day He will forgive you, to purify you, that you be cleansed from all your sins before G‑d” (Leviticus 16:30).
Make It Meaningful at Home
Thursdays, September 17 – October 8
7:30-8:30 pm
Yom Kippur Presentation Thursday, September 24
Yom Kippur is fast approaching and this year, due to COVID-19, many will be forced to spend these Yamim Tovim Holy Days at home. They will require guidance on how to make these Days of Awe uplifting and meaningful.
Introducing, the Making it Meaningful At Home series. Designed to bring the High Holidays to life in your home. Each lesson includes a general overview of the Holiday, guidance for its many customs and traditions, and inspiring insights that offer meaning and depth. The lessons also provide a detailed How To section for the complex Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur tefilos as well as the many traditions of Sukkot and Simchat Torah.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 882 8877 6892
Questions? Contact Rabbi Rapoport at rabbirap@gmail.com.
Pre-Yom Kippur Yizkor Program Sign Up
Include the names of your loved ones in the Pre-Yom Kippur Yizkor program
Sunday, September 27, 12 p.m.
Click here to submit names for Yizkor. To Join Our pre-Yom Kipput Yizkor program! The names you submit will be included in the webcast and in our prayers.
Don’t forget to tune in to our webcast on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 12 PM ET | 9:00 AM PT.
Yom Kippur prayers: https://w3.chabad.org/media/pdf/1137/WjYO11370743.pdf
