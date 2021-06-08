Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation donate $35,000 to renovate Syracuse park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Westmoreland Park is getting a complete renovation with the help of a $35,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.

It’s one of the only outdoor courts in Syracuse where kids can play basketball rain or shine, but over the years, it has needed some serious TLC.

In 2019, the community center attached to the basketball courts reopened after being closed for years. In 2020, a new playground was installed.

Through this grant from the Boeheim Foundation, the basketball courts and fence are getting a total upgrade. The mission of the foundation is to enrich the lives of kids in need in Central New York.

“This was the next logical step to make an investment that our kids deserve,” — Mayor Ben Walsh

Many members of the community reached out to city administration saying Westmoreland Park was underutilized and underfunded.

City administration, the Syracuse Parks Conservancy, and the Boeheim’s all agree this won’t only be a place where kids can shoot hoops, but a way to curb youth violence.

It’s always overwhelming when you have youth violence in the city and you have such a responsibility to do something about it. We need a way to provide a positive outlet for kids. Joe Driscoll, (D) Syracuse Common Councilor, 5th District

If we can get the kids, then we will not only cut down violence with kids, but we’ll cut down the road, violence among adults if we can help the kids get some place. It’s not easy and the only way we can get there is if everyone is trying to work towards that goal. Jim Boeheim, Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation

“To make this investment in this park, is really making an investment in the future of our kids,” said Mayor Walsh.

The renovations are expected to begin in the next month or two. The goal is for the project to be complete by Fall 2021.

For more information on the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, click here.