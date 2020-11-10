Jim Boeheim being sued by family surrounding deadly 2019 crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A lawsuit has been filed against SU’s Men Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim for the deadly crash back in February of 2019.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the state Supreme Court in Onondaga County.

The crash killed Jorge Jimenez of Syracuse. While Boeheim was going 11 miles over the speed limit, District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said speed wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Therefore, there were no tickets or charges.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected