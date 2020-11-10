Jim Boeheim being sued by family surrounding deadly 2019 crash

(WSYR-TV) — A lawsuit has been filed against SU’s Men Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim for the deadly crash back in February of 2019.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the state Supreme Court in Onondaga County.

The crash killed Jorge Jimenez of Syracuse. While Boeheim was going 11 miles over the speed limit, District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said speed wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Therefore, there were no tickets or charges.