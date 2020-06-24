Jim Boeheim donates to Skaneateles teen who used Make-A-Wish wish to help others

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Skaneateles teenager with Cystic Fibrosis who is providing over 5,000 pounds of food for struggling Central New York children got a special surprise on Tuesday.

Caden Cluster, 18, chose to use his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on “Caden’s Wish Break Boxes.” The boxes will be distributed by the food bank to sites in Cayuga County and Onondaga County.

On Tuesday, first of the boxes were packed and Caden received a $10,000 grant for his efforts from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.

Before we came here, they told me there was a surprise. I didn’t know what it was, and they told me that, and it’s just incredible. Everything I could ask for for this. Caden Cluster

Caden hopes the program will become sustainable and continue for years to come.