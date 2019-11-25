Jim Boeheim helps American Cancer Society kick off Coaches vs. Cancer campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the American Cancer Society tipped off its 27th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer campaign.

SU coach Jim Boeheim is featured in a national ad, which debuts Monday night, along with John Calipari, Tubby Smith and Roy Williams.

Here is one in a series of ads in the “United Front” campaign.

More than 350 coaches will support Coaches vs. Cancer throughout the 2019-20 season, putting aside their rivalries to fight on the same team against cancer.

