Jim Boeheim reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

US gold team celebrate with their gold medal on the podium after the London 2012 Olympic Games men’s gold medal basketball game between USA and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London on August 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning according to ABC News/ESPN.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the crash killed Bryant and four others aboard the helicopter. ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was among those that died in the crash.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim coached Bryant on Team USA during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, winning two gold medals.

Boeheim reacted to the news on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around. I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family. — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old.

Carmelo Anthony (L), LeBron James (C) and Kobe Bryant (R) of the 2012 USA Basketball Men’s National Team attend a press conference at the Main Press Center July 27, 2012 in London, just hours before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

BEIJING – AUGUST 24: The United States team waves to the crowd after receiving the gold medal in the men’s basketball final during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium on August 24, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 10: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives down the court during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JULY 22: Kobe Bryant #10 of the US Men’s Senior National Team in action during a Pre-Olympic Men’s Exhibition Game between USA and Argentina at Palau Sant Jordi, on July 22, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 14, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

